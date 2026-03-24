Meet the developer behind Koreatown’s comeback

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Jaime Lee helped turn Koreatown into one of Los Angeles’ most active development hubs. As the former CEO of Jamison, one of the city’s largest private landlords, she led major office-to-residential conversions, including 38 apartment buildings since 2013. Lee has often been the only Asian woman serving on civic and nonprofit boards of directors. Her volunteer service has included the Board of Harbor Commissioners for the Port of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System Board of Administration, and the Board of Trustees for USC, where she earned undergraduate and law degrees. She’s currently serving as a member of the California Coastal Commission. Now, she’s calling out the obstacles slowing housing and sharing how the city can fix them.