The resurgence of vinyl records

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No doubt about it – physical media is making a comeback. U.S. vinyl sales surpassed $1 billion last year for the first time since 1983, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.



It seems like people can’t get enough of a return to basics, citing reasons like nostalgia and wanting to support artists rather than streaming services. @bexcastillo stopped by L.A.’s VinylCon to chat with some vinyl record enthusiasts and learn more. (edited)