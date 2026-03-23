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VIDEO | 01:33
The resurgence of vinyl records
California

The resurgence of vinyl records

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
No doubt about it – physical media is making a comeback. U.S. vinyl sales surpassed $1 billion last year for the first time since 1983, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

It seems like people can’t get enough of a return to basics, citing reasons like nostalgia and wanting to support artists rather than streaming services. @bexcastillo stopped by L.A.’s VinylCon to chat with some vinyl record enthusiasts and learn more. (edited)
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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