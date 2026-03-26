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VIDEO | 00:33
This South Bay bakery serves fresh cinnamon rolls until 8 p.m.
Food

This South Bay bakery serves fresh cinnamon rolls until 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Times intern Angela Osorio
Mark Potts.
By Angela Osorio and Mark E. Potts
Cinnamon rolls were a Christmas morning tradition for Matt Valentine, who learned how to make the rolls in culinary school and later perfected his recipe.

After operating as a home bakery, Valentine now serves these same rolls at his Carson storefront, just off the 91 freeway. Sweet Valentine bakes its cinnamon rolls fresh throughout the day until doors close at 8 p.m. The rolls are extra soft and pliable, thanks to the 24 to 48-hour process of making the overnight, slow-rise dough.

The palm-sized desserts are smothered in cream cheese frosting, and three flavors are available: classic, biscoff and oreo. Seasonal flavors include carrot cake for Easter, red velvet for Valentine’s Day and peach cobbler in the fall. A neon-red sign flashes in the window, advertising “HOT CINNAMON ROLLS NOW,” and every guest is welcomed with free coffee and a sample cookie.
Food
Angela Osorio

Angela Osorio is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Food team. A multimedia journalist and a third-year journalism student at Cal State Long Beach, she has won awards for her coverage of campus government and crime, as well as entertainment stories and print design. She worked as a reporting intern at the Signal Tribune and as a social media intern at Basic magazine, along with serving as chief copy editor at the Long Beach Current, her campus newspaper. Osorio is passionate about the role of local journalism in serving underrepresented communities and aims to document the diverse culinary voices of Los Angeles, as well as continue her work reporting on local policy, environmental justice, community solutions and more.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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