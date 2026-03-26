This South Bay bakery serves fresh cinnamon rolls until 8 p.m.

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Cinnamon rolls were a Christmas morning tradition for Matt Valentine, who learned how to make the rolls in culinary school and later perfected his recipe.



After operating as a home bakery, Valentine now serves these same rolls at his Carson storefront, just off the 91 freeway. Sweet Valentine bakes its cinnamon rolls fresh throughout the day until doors close at 8 p.m. The rolls are extra soft and pliable, thanks to the 24 to 48-hour process of making the overnight, slow-rise dough.



The palm-sized desserts are smothered in cream cheese frosting, and three flavors are available: classic, biscoff and oreo. Seasonal flavors include carrot cake for Easter, red velvet for Valentine’s Day and peach cobbler in the fall. A neon-red sign flashes in the window, advertising “HOT CINNAMON ROLLS NOW,” and every guest is welcomed with free coffee and a sample cookie.