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VIDEO | 02:38
These toffee cinnamon buns are some of L.A.’s best
Food

These toffee cinnamon buns are some of L.A.’s best

Stephanie Breijo.
Mark Potts.
By Stephanie Breijo and Mark E. Potts
These toffee-like, sweet-salty cinnamon buns are so delectable they helped kickstart an entire bakery business. SweetBoy founder Ben Sidell began making these SweetBuns from his sister’s kitchen during the pandemic; after his first drop, he had hundreds of messages requesting them, and launched his bakery then and there.

The tall, pillowy cluster of buns requires two days of effort, proofing in multiple phases and layering the dough with thick “cinnamon goo.” Once finished they’re covered not in frosting but a warm, caramelly toffee sauce with enough salinity to balance the buns’ sweetness — the perfect cinnamon bun for those who lean savory.

Sidell offers them online as well as on weekends at his mother’s West Hollywood seafood restaurant, Saltie Girl, where they arrive stacked on a small stand and drizzled, tableside, with the toffee sauce you’ll be licking from your plate.
Food
Stephanie Breijo

Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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