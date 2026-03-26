These toffee cinnamon buns are some of L.A.’s best

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These toffee-like, sweet-salty cinnamon buns are so delectable they helped kickstart an entire bakery business. SweetBoy founder Ben Sidell began making these SweetBuns from his sister’s kitchen during the pandemic; after his first drop, he had hundreds of messages requesting them, and launched his bakery then and there.



The tall, pillowy cluster of buns requires two days of effort, proofing in multiple phases and layering the dough with thick “cinnamon goo.” Once finished they’re covered not in frosting but a warm, caramelly toffee sauce with enough salinity to balance the buns’ sweetness — the perfect cinnamon bun for those who lean savory.



Sidell offers them online as well as on weekends at his mother’s West Hollywood seafood restaurant, Saltie Girl, where they arrive stacked on a small stand and drizzled, tableside, with the toffee sauce you’ll be licking from your plate.