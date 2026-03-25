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VIDEO | 00:43
Shasta County registrar shirtless in elections office
California

Shasta County registrar shirtless in elections office

Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
Mark Potts.
By Hailey Branson-Potts and Mark E. Potts
California
Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a state reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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