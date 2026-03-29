I live in O.C. My kids live in Santa Clarita. Looking for nice spots to meet halfway.

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In L.A., there are two types of locals: those who have a Google Maps list filled with recommendations ready to go for every scenario. And those those who panic at the very thought of having to curate an itinerary, whether it be for an overzealous auntie who’s in town and wants to see “all the sights!” during a weekend trip, or a group of friends who want to grab dinner and drinks but all have different dietary restrictions and budgets.



If you fall into the latter group, we want to help. This is L.A. Times Concierge. Click the link in bio to tell us what you’re looking for in terms of things to do around L.A. If we select your question, we’ll tap into our expertise as local experience guides to help you come up with a plan.



In this episode, we are helping a reader find something to do in between them and their family. Los Angeles is sprawling, but there are fun things for the family to do everywhere.