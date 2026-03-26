Celebrity Trainer Harley Pasternak Shares His Top Fitness Tips for Sustainable Health

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If fitness and nutrition feel more confusing than ever, you’re not imagining it. Most of what’s out there is louder than it is useful. Celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak has worked with some of the most recognizable bodies in the world. His take on what actually moves the needle is simpler than you’d expect and more honest than most of what’s in your feed. In this episode, he breaks down the biggest myths around strength training, calorie counting, and popular diets. He will also explain why you don’t need an hour in the gym, what’s actually driving weight gain, and why restrictive diets almost always get misinterpreted. What comes out of it is a more sustainable, less complicated way to think about your health and the kind of advice that sticks because it’s actually doable.