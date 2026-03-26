A moment with Slayyyter the “Worst Girl in America”

Pop powerhouse Slayyyter recently visited the office to chat all things “Worst Girl in America.” Her upcoming third album, out Friday, is an ode to iPod pop, the Midwest and the girl who might be a little too drunk at the club. Hear some quick takeaways and then check out the full Q&A.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Katerina Portela is an intern for the Los Angeles Times. She previously wrote about L.A. arts and happenings for Image magazine and worked with the breaking news team. Portela recently graduated from San Diego State University, where she studied journalism and international studies.