A moment with Slayyyter the “Worst Girl in America”

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Pop powerhouse Slayyyter recently visited the office to chat all things “Worst Girl in America.” Her upcoming third album, out Friday, is an ode to iPod pop, the Midwest and the girl who might be a little too drunk at the club. Hear some quick takeaways and then check out the full Q&A.