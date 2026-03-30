Meet the Gen Z YouTubers making ballet cool

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“Everyone is at least a dormant ballet nerd,” declares 22-year-old Eden Lim, while sitting for an interview in the suburban Dallas studio where she and her sister, Jordan, 24, film and edit their popular YouTube channel, “Ballet Reign.”





With episode titles such as “Addictive Ballet Moments to Alter your Brain Chemistry” and promises like “this will increase your lifespan and double your morale,” they are on a mission to ensure that ballet not only survives but thrives.







Mirthfulness is the Lim sisters’ medium, but their message is serious. During each show, they parse video clips of great performances, often by explaining the history of the piece and giving detailed behind-the-scenes stories. They dissect the most famous pas de deux with trenchant insight, and introduce their audience to the greatest dancers, including Natalia Osipova and Roberto Bolle. With signature, irrepressible enthusiasm, the sisters help viewers see precisely what makes the shows and dancers so extraordinary.