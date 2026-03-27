Video captures female sperm whales on video working together during birth to protect calf

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Rare footage of a sperm whale giving birth has offered scientists a window into the behavior of these large, elusive mammals.



The video taken in 2023 shows female whales from two family lines working together to support the labor during critical moments and lift the newborn calf above the water. It’s a level of coordination that’s extremely uncommon in the animal kingdom, especially outside of primates like monkeys and humans.

