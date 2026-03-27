Celebrate the “world’s largest blossoming plant” this Saturday

Over 250 tons. Covering nearly an acre. More than half a million blossoms every spring.

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Meet the Sierra Madre “Wistaria” (that’s how the Sierra Madre Chamber of Commerce spells it) the largest blossoming plant on Earth, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. It started in a one-gallon bucket back in 1894… and never stopped growing.



Now, they throw a festival for it every year. The Sierra Madre “Wistaria” Festival is happening Saturday, March 28 with food, vendors, art, music, and a chance to walk under the historic vine. The festival takes over downtown, and you can catch a shuttle ($15) or hike up ($5) to see the vine.



Visit sierramadrechamber.com to learn more.