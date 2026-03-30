Meet the goats of firefighting

Step aside Paw Patrol — these animals are the goats of firefighting.

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The city of L.A. has contracted goats to graze brush, weeds and other invasive plants in areas that are prone to wildfires.



The approach provides an eco-friendly alternative to machinery, which can often have trouble accessing steep hillsides. Through the new pilot program, the goats grazed 39 acres in the Sepulveda Basin before moving on to Corbin Canyon.



@bexcastillo stopped by for a chat.