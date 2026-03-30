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VIDEO | 01:32
Meet the goats of firefighting
California

Meet the goats of firefighting

Step aside Paw Patrol — these animals are the goats of firefighting.

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
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The city of L.A. has contracted goats to graze brush, weeds and other invasive plants in areas that are prone to wildfires.

The approach provides an eco-friendly alternative to machinery, which can often have trouble accessing steep hillsides. Through the new pilot program, the goats grazed 39 acres in the Sepulveda Basin before moving on to Corbin Canyon.

@bexcastillo stopped by for a chat.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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