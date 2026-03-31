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VIDEO | 01:29
How NASA’s ‘cowboys in airplanes’ could help save astronauts
Science & Medicine

How NASA’s ‘cowboys in airplanes’ could help save astronauts

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
Albert Lee. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Noah Haggerty and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
NASA’s powerful Launch Abort System — literally designed to outrun the debris from an exploding rocket and save the lives of astronauts should something go wrong during launch — is the result of years of work from scientists and engineers across the country, including by the agency’s pioneers of extreme flight out in the Mojave Desert.
Science & Medicine
Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

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