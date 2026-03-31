How NASA’s ‘cowboys in airplanes’ could help save astronauts

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NASA’s powerful Launch Abort System — literally designed to outrun the debris from an exploding rocket and save the lives of astronauts should something go wrong during launch — is the result of years of work from scientists and engineers across the country, including by the agency’s pioneers of extreme flight out in the Mojave Desert.

