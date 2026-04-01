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VIDEO | 01:37
Weezer hosts pickleball tournament with fans ahead of upcoming tour
Entertainment & Arts

Weezer hosts pickleball tournament with fans ahead of upcoming tour

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Brenda Elizondo and Mikael Wood
Not even a week after announcing its “The Gathering” tour, @weezer scheduled a series of events around the Los Angeles area for “Weezer: The Gathering, Initiation Week,” to mark the upcoming tour and album.

Band members @patrickwilsonnofficial, @rivers_cuomo and @sgs711.wrapped up the surprise pop-ups on Monday with a pickleball tournament that took place at the Santa Monica Pickleball Center.

Rivers Cuomo, leader of the band, spoke to Los Angeles Times entertainment reporter Mikael Wood and shared some details about the new album and tour. Here’s what he had to say.
Entertainment & Arts
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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