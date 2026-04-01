Weezer hosts pickleball tournament with fans ahead of upcoming tour

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Not even a week after announcing its “The Gathering” tour, @weezer scheduled a series of events around the Los Angeles area for “Weezer: The Gathering, Initiation Week,” to mark the upcoming tour and album.



Band members @patrickwilsonnofficial, @rivers_cuomo and @sgs711.wrapped up the surprise pop-ups on Monday with a pickleball tournament that took place at the Santa Monica Pickleball Center.



Rivers Cuomo, leader of the band, spoke to Los Angeles Times entertainment reporter Mikael Wood and shared some details about the new album and tour. Here’s what he had to say.