Look out for speed cameras coming this summer

L.A. is rolling out 125 speed cameras across the city by the end of summer, focusing on school zones, street racing corridors and high crash areas.

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Installations run April through July, with a 60 day grace period once cameras go live. After that, drivers going 11 mph or more over the limit will be fined.



Tickets start at $50 and can go up to $500 depending on speed.



The goal is to reduce traffic deaths, with speeding linked to nearly a third of fatal crashes.

Do you think this will actually change how people drive in LA?