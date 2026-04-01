Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:06
Look out for speed cameras coming this summer
California

Look out for speed cameras coming this summer

L.A. is rolling out 125 speed cameras across the city by the end of summer, focusing on school zones, street racing corridors and high crash areas.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Garcia.
By Tom Carroll and Karen Garcia
Installations run April through July, with a 60 day grace period once cameras go live. After that, drivers going 11 mph or more over the limit will be fined.

Tickets start at $50 and can go up to $500 depending on speed.

The goal is to reduce traffic deaths, with speeding linked to nearly a third of fatal crashes.
Do you think this will actually change how people drive in LA?
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Karen Garcia

Karen Garcia is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.

Advertisement