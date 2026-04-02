The Science Behind Sensitive Skin, Your Barrier and What Your Routine Is Getting Wrong
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Sensitive skin is one of the most misunderstood topics in beauty. Most of us have been told we have it. Very few of us actually know what it means.
In this episode of the ‘Live + Well’ podcast, Tower 28 Founder and CEO Amy Liu joins Melissa Magsaysay to get to the bottom of what sensitive skin really is, why it’s almost always a barrier problem, and what inflammation is doing beneath the surface to flare it. We talk about greenwashing, unregulated claims, the ingredients worth avoiding, and why simplifying your routine is almost always the right call.
Plus, we discuss the science behind hypochlorous acid, what the National Eczema Association actually looks for in a product, and why the beauty industry’s testing standards are not what you think they are.
In this episode of the ‘Live + Well’ podcast, Tower 28 Founder and CEO Amy Liu joins Melissa Magsaysay to get to the bottom of what sensitive skin really is, why it’s almost always a barrier problem, and what inflammation is doing beneath the surface to flare it. We talk about greenwashing, unregulated claims, the ingredients worth avoiding, and why simplifying your routine is almost always the right call.
Plus, we discuss the science behind hypochlorous acid, what the National Eczema Association actually looks for in a product, and why the beauty industry’s testing standards are not what you think they are.