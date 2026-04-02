SCOTUS birthright citizenship case draws demonstrators

Wednesday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for a case challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to end birthright citizenship via executive order. Andrea Castillo reports from D.C. where demonstrators gathered for a rally.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.
Andrea Castillo covers federal immigration policy and its human consequences from Washington, D.C. She joined the newspaper in 2017, initially covering immigration from Los Angeles. Castillo’s reporting focuses on enforcement, detention, the legal immigration system and the political battles shaping federal and local changes. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she covered immigration and diverse communities for the Fresno Bee. She got her start at the Oregonian in Portland, Ore., and is a Seattle native.