Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:46
What happens when a couple adopts a pet together – and then breaks up?
California

What happens when a couple adopts a pet together – and then breaks up?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
L.A. pet owners will go to great lengths for their animals. They won’t hesitate to spend thousands on luxury daycares, extravagant birthday parties, premium food and more. For many, having a pet is like having a child.

So what happens when a couple adopts a pet together and then breaks up? @bexcastillo chatted with two people who have experienced this to find out.

Have you ever been in this situation? How did you handle it? Let us know in the comments.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Advertisement