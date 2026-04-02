What happens when a couple adopts a pet together – and then breaks up?

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L.A. pet owners will go to great lengths for their animals. They won’t hesitate to spend thousands on luxury daycares, extravagant birthday parties, premium food and more. For many, having a pet is like having a child.



So what happens when a couple adopts a pet together and then breaks up? @bexcastillo chatted with two people who have experienced this to find out.



Have you ever been in this situation? How did you handle it? Let us know in the comments.