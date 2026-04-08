1965 Alexander Calder sculpture finds a new home in the David Geffen Galleries

Alexander Calder’s “Three Quintains (Hello Girls)” was one of the first pieces LACMA commissioned. A storied piece, “what’s old is new again,” Jessica Gelt says. Go behind the scenes with Calder’s grandson as he details the history and meaning of this monumental sculpture.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.