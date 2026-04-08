1965 Alexander Calder sculpture finds a new home in the David Geffen Galleries

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Alexander Calder’s “Three Quintains (Hello Girls)” was one of the first pieces LACMA commissioned. A storied piece, “what’s old is new again,” Jessica Gelt says. Go behind the scenes with Calder’s grandson as he details the history and meaning of this monumental sculpture.