Buying a Home in Los Angeles: Rebuilding After the Fires with Anthony Marguleas

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In this episode of “Business Innovators UnPlugged,” real estate agent and Amalfi Estates owner Anthony Marguleas breaks down why buying a home in Los Angeles feels harder than ever. Marguleas, who lost his Pacific Palisades home in last year’s fires, also discusses who is buying in burn areas, who’s staying and what those communities may look like after the rebuild.



Marguleas and BIU host Anna Magzanyan discuss how the rise of celebrity-driven real estate has reshaped the market and why he turned down an offer to be in a reality TV show. And for first-time buyers, he shares what actually works if you’re trying to break into today’s market.