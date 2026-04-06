Arthur Nakane, legendary busker, keeps the music coming at 89.

It takes a lot of work to become a legend in a city as big as Los Angeles.

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But Arthur Nakane, a one-man band and Little Tokyo staple, has done just that. Performing across Southern California, his energy, crowd work, and sweet keyboard tones are hard to miss.



Tom Carroll launches his new series today, Legendary Los Angeles, with more to come.



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