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Arthur Nakane, legendary busker, keeps the music coming at 89.
California

Arthur Nakane, legendary busker, keeps the music coming at 89.

It takes a lot of work to become a legend in a city as big as Los Angeles.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
But Arthur Nakane, a one-man band and Little Tokyo staple, has done just that. Performing across Southern California, his energy, crowd work, and sweet keyboard tones are hard to miss.

Tom Carroll launches his new series today, Legendary Los Angeles, with more to come.

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California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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