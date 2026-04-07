Prosperity Market launches mobile trailer to uplift L.A.’s Black food businesses

Six years ago, the women behind Prosperity Market set out to address food scarcity and economic disparity for Black neighborhoods and food providers. Last weekend they announced the official launch of their mobile farmers market through a community pop-up in Crenshaw Square.
Quincy Bowie Jr. is a video fellow at the Los Angeles Times. The proud Alabama native graduated from USC, where he studied journalism and documentary. In his time there, he contributed to the Daily Trojan, USC Annenberg Media and produced multiple documentaries and short films. You can find his previous work at CNN, Spectrum News and Memorías de Nomada.