Did you know this parking lot code?

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Did you know about a California Vehicle Code that lets you park in privately-owned lots open to the public for up to an hour without being towed? @bexcastillo decided to test it out by parking her car at the Echo Park Lassens and leaving the lot for an hour.



CVC 29953 states: “An owner or person in lawful possession of private property that is held open to the public, or a discernible portion thereof, for parking of vehicles at no fee, or an employee or agent thereof, shall not tow or remove, or cause the towing or removal, of a vehicle within one hour of the vehicle being parked.”