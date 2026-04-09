Inside the Southern California effort to study NASA’s troubled moon-rocket heat shield

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The Artemis II astronauts are scheduled to return Friday from their trip to the moon. When they do, they will slam into Earth’s atmosphere at over 32 times the speed of sound — and will do so using a reentry technique that has yet to be tested in real-world scenarios.



So, a team of NASA and Department of Defense scientists and test pilots stand at the ready to collect detailed data on how the heat shield performs before it splashes down off the coast of San Diego.



Four planes will take turns chasing the capsule in a complex, high-speed relay. Crews on the ground will monitor the Artemis II capsule and send test pilots precise speeds and coordinates to hit as they follow the fireball in the sky. Meanwhile, researchers in the back of the planes will track the capsule with telescopes and sensors.

After splashdown, a separate Armstrong Flight Research Center team will collect a fortified sensor affixed to the exterior of the capsule that it designed to study the heat shield up close.