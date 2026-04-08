16 Months Later: The Stalled Rebuilding Efforts After the Palisades and Eaton Fires

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



It’s been 16 months since the Palisades and Eaton Fires destroyed two historic communities in L.A. and the path forward, for many, is as unclear as ever. A little more than 4500 building permits have been approved in the burn areas - far fewer are in active construction. Most people still do not have enough money to rebuild. There are outstanding lawsuits and settlements that could make a difference but timing is uncertain. There are also questions about infrastructure: water and power and whether or not favorite grocery stores, restaurants or even neighbors will return. There are questions about sustainability and resilience. Will these neighborhoods be safer or will the same risks remain after people move back in?



The conversation around real solutions seems to be, for the most part lost among all the questions and the very real anger so many survivors still feel about what happened on January 7th and 8th.



Guests: Noah Haggerty, Science and Environment Reporter, Los Angeles Times.