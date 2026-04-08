Kumail Nanjiani talks about what it’s really like to be on ‘Taskmaster’
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.
Assistant editor Vanessa Franko oversees audience engagement for the Los Angeles Times’ Entertainment and Arts section. She was previously the digital director of entertainment and features at the Southern California News Group.