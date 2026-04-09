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Here is the last day you can visit the La Brea Tar Pits museum before it closes for renovation
Entertainment & Arts

Here is the last day you can visit the La Brea Tar Pits museum before it closes for renovation

Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
Mark Potts.
By Malia Mendez and Mark E. Potts
Entertainment & Arts
Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is an Entertainment and Arts reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as a reporting fellow. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism and began her reporting career at the Stanford Daily. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and Peninsula Press. She is from Irvine.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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