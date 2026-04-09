The Hidden Dangers of High Heat Cooking on Your Longevity

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You’ve spent years thinking about what you eat. How you cook it might be a bigger part of the picture than you’d expect.



Nutrition scientist and registered dietitian Dr. Michelle Davenport breaks down what actually happens to your food under high heat and why it shows up in your body long after the meal is over. We get into AGEs, inflammation, metabolic health, and why the chemistry of cooking is one of the most underrated conversations in longevity.