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VIDEO | 01:23
Why is everyone asking for your signature?
California

Why is everyone asking for your signature?

Turns out, in California, getting a proposition on the ballot often means collecting roughly 550,000 signatures.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
That takes a lot of people and money. Many of those gatherers get paid per signature, and looking at recent Craigslist job posts, the going rate is anywhere between $3 and $15.

It’s legal here, but not in every state. And if you ask, legally they have to tell you if they’re paid.

While anyone can propose a law, it can take serious money to actually qualify. So the bigger question is, how democratic is this process?
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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