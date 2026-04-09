Why is everyone asking for your signature?
Turns out, in California, getting a proposition on the ballot often means collecting roughly 550,000 signatures.
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That takes a lot of people and money. Many of those gatherers get paid per signature, and looking at recent Craigslist job posts, the going rate is anywhere between $3 and $15.
It’s legal here, but not in every state. And if you ask, legally they have to tell you if they’re paid.
While anyone can propose a law, it can take serious money to actually qualify. So the bigger question is, how democratic is this process?
It’s legal here, but not in every state. And if you ask, legally they have to tell you if they’re paid.
While anyone can propose a law, it can take serious money to actually qualify. So the bigger question is, how democratic is this process?