Why is everyone asking for your signature?

Turns out, in California, getting a proposition on the ballot often means collecting roughly 550,000 signatures.

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That takes a lot of people and money. Many of those gatherers get paid per signature, and looking at recent Craigslist job posts, the going rate is anywhere between $3 and $15.



It’s legal here, but not in every state. And if you ask, legally they have to tell you if they’re paid.



While anyone can propose a law, it can take serious money to actually qualify. So the bigger question is, how democratic is this process?