Inside Sabrina Carpenter’s Pit Stop at Coachella

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Do you want the house tour? @bexcastillo took a peek inside @sabrinacarpenter’s @airbnb pop-up at #Coachella. Filled with Easter eggs from her music videos — including the Pretty Girl Clean-Up Crew van — the pit stop has photo ops, a slushie wall, themed merch and more.