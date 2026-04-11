Artemis II astronauts safely splash down off San Diego coast after historic moon mission

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Four astronauts safely splashed down off San Diego on Friday after a fiery reentry at more than 30 times the speed of sound.



Their capsule’s heat shield successfully withstood temperatures roughly half as hot as the surface of the sun. During a previous mission, the heat shield had sustained unexpected damage.



The 10-day voyage marked humanity’s first return to the moon in over 50 years, paving the way for planned lunar landings in 2028 and future Mars exploration.