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VIDEO | 02:13
Artemis II astronauts safely splash down off San Diego coast after historic moon mission
Science & Medicine

Artemis II astronauts safely splash down off San Diego coast after historic moon mission

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video Subscribe
Four astronauts safely splashed down off San Diego on Friday after a fiery reentry at more than 30 times the speed of sound.

Their capsule’s heat shield successfully withstood temperatures roughly half as hot as the surface of the sun. During a previous mission, the heat shield had sustained unexpected damage.

The 10-day voyage marked humanity’s first return to the moon in over 50 years, paving the way for planned lunar landings in 2028 and future Mars exploration.
Science & Medicine
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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