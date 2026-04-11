Artemis II astronauts safely splash down off San Diego coast after historic moon mission
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Four astronauts safely splashed down off San Diego on Friday after a fiery reentry at more than 30 times the speed of sound.
Their capsule’s heat shield successfully withstood temperatures roughly half as hot as the surface of the sun. During a previous mission, the heat shield had sustained unexpected damage.
The 10-day voyage marked humanity’s first return to the moon in over 50 years, paving the way for planned lunar landings in 2028 and future Mars exploration.
Their capsule’s heat shield successfully withstood temperatures roughly half as hot as the surface of the sun. During a previous mission, the heat shield had sustained unexpected damage.
The 10-day voyage marked humanity’s first return to the moon in over 50 years, paving the way for planned lunar landings in 2028 and future Mars exploration.