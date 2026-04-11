Katseye performs ‘Golden’ with ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ at Coachella

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Katseye proved no this ain’t their debut at their first Coachella performance, bringing out Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami for a kinetic performance of “Golden” from “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Despite the absence of Manon, the girl group packed the festival field with Eyekons packed shoulder to shoulder as far as the Do LaB.