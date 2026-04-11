Beliebers from around the world are already camped out for his Coachella set

It’s 2pm at Coachells and hundreds of Justin Bieber fans are camped at the main stage for his 11:25 p.m. headlining set. Mark Potts talked to Beliebers, some of whom came from as far as Brazil, to see the music superstar’s first headline performance at the festival. What did he want to know? If they were prepared to camp out for nine and a half hours.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.
David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.