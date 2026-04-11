Beliebers from around the world are already camped out for his Coachella set

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It’s 2pm at Coachells and hundreds of Justin Bieber fans are camped at the main stage for his 11:25 p.m. headlining set. Mark Potts talked to Beliebers, some of whom came from as far as Brazil, to see the music superstar’s first headline performance at the festival. What did he want to know? If they were prepared to camp out for nine and a half hours.

