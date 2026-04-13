Wet Leg brings out horsegiirL at Coachella

In 2025, Horsegiirl was confined to the stables of the Mojave tent. But in 2026, Wet Leg let the DJ roam free on the main stage. The rockers from the Isle of Wight introduced the performer, who wears a hyper realistic horse mask, to join their early evening set on the polo field.
Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.