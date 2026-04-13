Wet Leg brings out horsegiirL at Coachella

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In 2025, Horsegiirl was confined to the stables of the Mojave tent. But in 2026, Wet Leg let the DJ roam free on the main stage. The rockers from the Isle of Wight introduced the performer, who wears a hyper realistic horse mask, to join their early evening set on the polo field.