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Viral ‘Coachella dad’ reviews his time at the festival
Entertainment & Arts

Viral ‘Coachella dad’ reviews his time at the festival

By Rebecca Castillo
Mikael Wood and Mark E. Potts
Entertainment & Arts
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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