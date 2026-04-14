BagelFest West 2026: How the bagel scene is exploding in L.A.
More than 1,000 bagel lovers at the sold-out BagelFest West in Los Angeles sampled bagels stuffed with garlic cream cheese, coffee bomb bagels and more innovations of an evolving scene west of the Rockies, along with the best of pure bagels, including ones made with sourdough.
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Sam Silverman has watched the bagel scene west of the Rockies explode, prompting him to bring BagelFest to Los Angeles. BagelFest West was a sold-out event, with more than 1,000 bagel aficionados from all of California gathered at Wilshire Boulevard Temple’s Audrey Irmas Pavilion. Read Angela Osario’s full story at latimes.com/food.