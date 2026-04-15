BagelFest West 2026: How the bagel scene is exploding in L.A.
More than 1,000 bagel lovers at the sold-out BagelFest West in Los Angeles sampled classic and innovative bagels representing an evolving scene west of the Rockies.
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Sam Silverman has watched the bagel scene west of the Rockies explode, prompting him to bring BagelFest to Los Angeles. BagelFest West was a sold-out event, with more than 1,000 bagel aficionados from all of California gathered at Wilshire Boulevard Temple’s Audrey Irmas Pavilion. Read Angela Osario’s full story at latimes.com/food.