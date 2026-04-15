Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:42
His wild, theme park-style home in L.A. is full of joy. It even has a Disneyland room
Lifestyle

His wild, theme park-style home in L.A. is full of joy. It even has a Disneyland room

Lisa Boone.
Mark Potts.
By Lisa Boone and Mark E. Potts
Brandon Shahniani transformed his town house into an 11-room immersive experience featuring a Drag-In Diner Theater, Disneyland Archive Room and nostalgic sensory elements.

The Disney enthusiast designed each room using theme park techniques to create spaces that make him feel safe, expressed and happy amid generational anxiety.

Shahniani is developing a YouTube life coaching series to help others find joy.
Lifestyle
Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement