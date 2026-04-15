His wild, theme park-style home in L.A. is full of joy. It even has a Disneyland room

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Brandon Shahniani transformed his town house into an 11-room immersive experience featuring a Drag-In Diner Theater, Disneyland Archive Room and nostalgic sensory elements.



The Disney enthusiast designed each room using theme park techniques to create spaces that make him feel safe, expressed and happy amid generational anxiety.



Shahniani is developing a YouTube life coaching series to help others find joy.