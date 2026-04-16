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VIDEO | 01:17
An mailman in a tiny L.A. community retired after 42 years. Hundreds came to his farewell party
California

An mailman in a tiny L.A. community retired after 42 years. Hundreds came to his farewell party

By Deborah Netburn
 and Maggie Beidelman
California
Deborah Netburn

Deborah Netburn covers faith, spirituality and joy for the Los Angeles Times. She started at The Times in 2006 and has worked across a wide range of sections including entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and science.

Maggie Beidelman

Maggie Beidelman is a former senior video director for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2019, Beidelman helped launch AJ+, the digital media channel of Al Jazeera Media Network, where she produced the award-winning series “Untold America.” Beidelman has her master’s in documentary film from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

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