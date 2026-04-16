‘Portals’ at Perrotin, Todd Gray’s new exhibit, wants to take you somewhere beyond time

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Todd Gray’s “Portals” deepens his engagement with both colonialism and Afrofuturism. Rooted in his experiences while living abroad in Rome, “Portals” is an exploration of the echoes of colonial legacies.



Right on its heels is the opening of the new David Geffen Galleries, where his 27-foot-long sculpture “Octavia’s Gaze” is a part of the permanent collection. Drawing on his personal archive and unique artistic repertoire, he visualizes Black speculative thought and invites the audience to go somewhere new. You can visit “Portals” until May 30 every Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Check out the extended cut for a deeper dive into the exhibit and Gray’s work.