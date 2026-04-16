Todd Gray’s ‘Portals’ wants to take you somewhere beyond time: ‘The only freedom is inside your head’

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Here’s an extended conversation with photo-based artist Todd Gray. His new exhibit “Portals” deepens his engagement with both colonialism and Afrofuturism. Rooted in his experiences while living abroad in Rome, “Portals” is an exploration of the echoes of colonial legacies. Right on its heels is the opening of the new David Geffen Galleries, where his 27-foot-long sculpture “Octavia’s Gaze” is a part of the permanent collection. Drawing on his personal archive and unique artistic repertoire, he visualizes Black speculative thought and invites the audience to go somewhere new. You can visit “Portals” until May 30 every Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.