Dr. Pimple Popper on Blackheads, Breakouts & What Your Skin Is Really Telling You

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Everything your body is going through shows up on your skin first. Most of us just don’t know how to read it.



Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, breaks down what is actually happening inside a blackhead, why hormones are the real driver behind most breakouts and what your skin is trying to tell you at every stage of life. We get into hyperpigmentation versus scarring, the ingredients dermatologists actually trust, why perimenopause changes your skin in ways nobody talks about, and why a pimple might actually be something to celebrate.



This is the kind of conversation that quietly shifts how you think about your skin. Not what to buy or add in, but what is actually happening beneath the surface every time something shows up on your face.