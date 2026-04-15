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VIDEO | 01:55
A sneak peek of LACMA’s newest building
Entertainment & Arts

A sneak peek of LACMA’s newest building

20 years in the making, and $724 million later, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA are set to open to the general public on May 4.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
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Tom Carroll stopped by a media preview to see what L.A.’s newest museum space looks like, filled with hundreds of pieces from LACMA’s collection. He spoke with LACMA director Michael Govan, who was brought in nearly 20 years ago to help lead the reimagining of the L.A. County Museum of Art.

If you are a LACMA member, you can see the galleries starting April 19, which is also the day Erewhon, located on the ground floor, is set to open. If you have questions, check out lacma.org.
Entertainment & ArtsCalifornia
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

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