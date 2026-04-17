L.A. Affairs Live winner: Dumped at 46, then a first date takes a turn

Laura House performs at the first L.A. Affairs Live, a Los Angeles Times storytelling competition.

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Laura House won L.A. Affairs Live, a Los Angeles Times storytelling competition on April 3. She was one of 10 performers who shared real dating stories around the theme of “Starting Fresh.” After being dumped, House decides to get back into the L.A. dating scene in her 40s — a nightmare. She pushes herself to not only join dating apps, but also be brutally honest on her profile. She books a date. They meet at a restaurant. Things seem promising. Until the date takes a turn before dinner even starts.