Why don’t men talk about breakups?

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Do men talk about their breakups less than women? You’ll see the occasional viral TikTok where a girl will be quizzing her boyfriend on details about his best friend’s breakup, only for him to come up short on answers.



So what’s the deal with this lack of conversation about relationships amongst bros? And how does it relate to the male loneliness epidemic?



@bexcastillo chatted with the American Institute for Boys and Men, as well as an Angeleno who recently went through a breakup himself.