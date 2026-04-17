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VIDEO | 01:22
Why don’t men talk about breakups?
California

Why don’t men talk about breakups?

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Do men talk about their breakups less than women? You’ll see the occasional viral TikTok where a girl will be quizzing her boyfriend on details about his best friend’s breakup, only for him to come up short on answers.

So what’s the deal with this lack of conversation about relationships amongst bros? And how does it relate to the male loneliness epidemic?

@bexcastillo chatted with the American Institute for Boys and Men, as well as an Angeleno who recently went through a breakup himself.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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