Lisa Rinna answers our Very Important Questions at Festival of Books

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Lisa Rinna stopped by the L.A. Times Festival of Books to talk about her new book “You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It,” but first, she stopped by to answer some Very Important Questions. Rinna revealed the lengths she will go to in order to procrastinate on writing and her most unusual bookmark.