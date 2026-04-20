The Dodgers of esports: How L.A.’s Liquid Guild won the attention of over 100,000 people

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Los Angeles-based Team Liquid won the “World of Warcraft” world championship for the fourth consecutive time, defeating Germany’s Echo guild in a monthlong competition watched by more than 100,000 viewers.



The competition demanded 20 elite players and 60 support staff to work 14-16 hour days for weeks, with biometric data tracking and sleep schedules designed to maximize gaming performance.



Liquid celebrated prematurely when the final boss reached zero health, but it had a hidden second phase that nearly allowed Echo to win the title in a dramatic twist.