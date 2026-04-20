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The Dodgers of esports: How L.A.’s Liquid Guild won the attention of over 100,000 people
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The Dodgers of esports: How L.A.’s Liquid Guild won the attention of over 100,000 people

Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Sandra McDonald staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Brenda Elizondo and Sandra McDonald
Los Angeles-based Team Liquid won the “World of Warcraft” world championship for the fourth consecutive time, defeating Germany’s Echo guild in a monthlong competition watched by more than 100,000 viewers.

The competition demanded 20 elite players and 60 support staff to work 14-16 hour days for weeks, with biometric data tracking and sleep schedules designed to maximize gaming performance.

Liquid celebrated prematurely when the final boss reached zero health, but it had a hidden second phase that nearly allowed Echo to win the title in a dramatic twist.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald covers L.A.’s City Hall at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in north central Florida, graduated from the University of Florida and is still warming up to the idea of being a Dodgers fan. She was previously a 2025 fellow and a 2024 summer intern at The Times.

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