More is more in this L.A. ‘barn’ exploding with thrifted finds and maximalist flair

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An interior designer transformed a dated Inglewood barn-style house into a vibrant maximalist showcase, filling nearly every corner with thrifted and vintage furnishings.





Meeshie Fahmy left her event planning job at the Getty Museum to pursue interior design, turning her own home into a bold experiment in creative expression.





The home brims with personal stories and family heritage, encouraging others to embrace self-expression and take risks decorating their own spaces.