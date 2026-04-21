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VIDEO | 01:32
More is more in this L.A. ‘barn’ exploding with thrifted finds and maximalist flair
Lifestyle

More is more in this L.A. ‘barn’ exploding with thrifted finds and maximalist flair

Lisa Boone.
Mark Potts.
By Lisa Boone and Mark E. Potts
An interior designer transformed a dated Inglewood barn-style house into a vibrant maximalist showcase, filling nearly every corner with thrifted and vintage furnishings.


Meeshie Fahmy left her event planning job at the Getty Museum to pursue interior design, turning her own home into a bold experiment in creative expression.


The home brims with personal stories and family heritage, encouraging others to embrace self-expression and take risks decorating their own spaces.
Lifestyle
Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

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