Chasing Whales

“Chasing Whales” is a short documentary that follows a team of scientists in Antarctica as they come face to face with the whales they study—only to find the whales looking back. In a region with few marine protections, the team hopes their groundbreaking data can help drive new safeguards for this fragile ecosystem.

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In “Chasing Whales,” we wanted to tell a different kind of environment story — a story in which scientists are not portrayed simply as intrepid explorers, but as vulnerable, deeply committed people doing difficult work in a fragile environment. We show that whales have agency — not just as icons of ecological crisis, but as individuals navigating their own shifting environment. By holding these stories in parallel to one another, we allow their mutual curiosity — the perspectives of the scientists and whales reaching toward each other through an observational mirror.



We used the tools employed by the scientists in their research. Footage depicting the whales’ point of view was captured using cameras placed atop whale heart rate tags, which the scientists can be seen deploying throughout the film. These tags are stuck to a whale’s outer skin and remain attached by suction cups until they naturally fall off after a day or two. The footage offers a unique vantage point for us, and records scientific data of the animals’ activities. We were mesmerized by these videos that offer a whale’s POV of everything from their long dives beneath the surface, feeding on krill, swimming alongside other whales, and even surfacing in one of the Antarctic Peninsula’s bays to discover scientists themselves watching from above. When watching these videos, you can’t help but wonder what these animals must be thinking.



We were drawn to the idea of these scientists as people shaped not just by their expertise, but by the pressure, awe and uncertainty of working in one of the most extreme environments on Earth. Together, we worked to weave voiceover, observational moments, whale point of view and the breathtaking environment of Antarctica itself to elevate the story into something immersive, intimate and emotionally resonant.



We hope that people can watch the film and be inspired by the commitment, energy and expertise of the scientists who have dedicated their lives to this place — and for just a moment, wonder what the whales around them might be thinking.