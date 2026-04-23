The Science of Fuller Hair: Why Peptides for Hair Growth Are a Game-Changer

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Hair loss, thinning, breakage—what’s really going on beneath the surface? In this episode of Live and Well, host Melissa Magsaysay sits down with OMI founder Naomi Whittel to unpack the science of hair health and why peptides are emerging as a game-changing solution. From the biology of hair follicles to the role of stress, hormones, and aging, Naomi shares how a patented keratin peptide is helping women retain more hair, grow it longer, and rethink beauty from the inside out.



They dive into the difference between supplements, pharmaceuticals, and peptide technology, the truth about topical treatments, and why hair is one of the clearest signals of overall health. Plus, a candid conversation on women’s health, hormone shifts, and why the future of wellness is deeply personal—and data-driven. If you’ve ever wondered why your hair won’t grow past a certain length or how to actually support it at the root, this episode is your new starting point.